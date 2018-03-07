A try not to laugh film challenge

SHOWING: The movie Gwen written by Coffs Harbour-born director Naomi Bird will feature at the Flickerfest stopover on the Coffs Coast next week.

CELEBRATING 27 years Flickerfest is headed to the Coffs Coast to present why our A-list short films are world renowned.

The Flickerfest national tour includes stops at Coffs Harbour on Friday, March 16 with the Best of Australian Shorts showing at the Jetty Theatre and the Shorts Laugh Comedy program showing at Majestic Cinemas in Sawtell on Saturday, March 24.

The Flickerfest programs present a selection of entertaining, inspiring and award-winning films handpickedfrom the festival's 2,500 entries.

FUNNY: The movie On Hold. Flickerfest

Highlights from the Best of Australian Shorts include the beautifully crafted and creative Australian animation Lost Property Office about Ed its sole inhabitant who in many ways is as lost as the items themselves, and was short-listed for an Academy Award.

The dramatic and inspiring Miro, an Aboriginal Western short film staring Mark Coles Smith; and the delightfully quirky and creatively animated Martha The Monster, starring the voices of actress Rose Byrne and her husband Bobby Cannavale.

Also featuring on the bill is the hilarious short film Gwen, the story of what goes down when a Gwen Stefani doll comes between the friendship of two housemates.

This charming short film was written by Coffs Harbour born and raised Naomi Bird.

The movie Martha the Monster. Flickerfest

Enjoy an evening of clever comedy and chortle your way through a selection of off-kilter funny shorts with the Short Laughs Comedy.

Highlights include the hilarious Fern from the UK about a woman who loses her husband and finds a potted plant.

Home grown comedy Your Call is Important To Us that confirms our worst fears about call centres when were asked please hold and the delightful musical On Hold, which recently took home the Academy Award qualifying Award for Best Australian Short Film at our Bondi Festival.

Musical Director of On Hold Matthew Predny will also be in attendance to introduce the film.

The move Your Call is Important to Us still. Flickerfest

Flickerfest 2018 on the Coffs Coast

WHERE: Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour | Majestic Cinemas, Sawtell

PRICE: Dependent on venue, check website

WHEN: Coffs Harbour - Friday, March 16 at 7.30 pm, Sawtell - Saturday, March 24 at 7pm

TICKETS: jettytheatre.com, phone 6648 4930. majesticcinemas.com.au, phone 5621 8101.