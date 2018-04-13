A triumphant return to Jetty Theatre

LAUGH OUT LOUD: David Scheel is regarded internationally as one of the finest solo musical comedy performers in the world.

DAVID Scheel is a true Australian success story. So much so that he is regarded internationally as one of the finest solo musical comedy performers in the world.

Scheel first tasted success in England, starring in the famous satirical News Revue in London's West End. He then turned to devising solo shows, and the result was Don't Shoot Me I'm Still Only The Piano Player. An instant hit, sell-out London performances were followed by three consecutive Edinburgh Festivals.

Not surprisingly, Scheel soon found himself a regular on British TV and radio, in addition to touring 30 countries.

His hilarious translation of the lyrics of Waltzing Matilda is already an established comedy classic, and it's set to be joined by his latest offering: Everything You Need to Know About Music Explained in 5 Minutes. All this in a huge range of voices and accents, which have led to frequent comparisons with Peter Ustinov, while his brilliant musical spoofs on the piano (as well as his serious playing of the instrument) led to him being dubbed the new Victor Borge early on in his career.

The BBC's Arts Review program described Scheel as being "as funny as any, wittier than most, and, uniquely, a concert pianist of international stature...He stands alone, in a class of his own.”

Don't Shoot Me, I'm Still Only The Piano Player is live at the Jetty Memorial Theatre tomorrow. Tickets $30/Adult or $28/Concession at jettytheatre.com or 6648 4930.