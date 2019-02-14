A trip to the fruit shop turned into a proposal

CHEERY COUPLE: Ian and Janette Clark are spending their 25 year wedding anniversary retracing their honeymoon.

CHEERY COUPLE: Ian and Janette Clark are spending their 25 year wedding anniversary retracing their honeymoon. Ian Clark

NOT ALL proposal stories are straight out of a fairytale. In Ian Clark's case, he ended up getting down on one knee in front of a bunch of bananas.

But he must have done something right, because Ian and his wife Janette are now celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary by retracing the honeymoon they marked out on a map in 1994.

While the high school sweethearts fondly look back on more than two decades of memories, the night Ian asked his girlfriend to marry him didn't exactly go to plan.

"When I decided I wanted to propose, I had a great idea," Mr Clark said.

"I took her out for dinner at a riverside restaurant in Ballina."

"There was a bloke I knew there, and I got so nervous.

"So, I thought we could head up to the RSL instead."

On their way to the RSL it started to rain so they decided to find some shelter.

"There was a pretty good fruit shop there in the main street," Mr Clark said.

"I had to go for it.

"We went from the lovely riverside restaurant to the front of the fruit shop."

Two babies and 25 years later, Ian and Janette are spending their Valentine's Day taking in the serenity on the Great Ocean Rd.

"When we first got married, we were looking at doing the Whitsundays but we didn't have much money," Mr Clark said.

"We ended up doing a road trip that we marked out on a map in 1994.

To celebrate a quarter-century of marriage they have decided to do it all over again.

"We pick a few places to visit and off we go," Mr Clark said.

"Everything we see in between is a bonus."

Their best piece of advice is to find someone with similar goals and ambitions.

"We enjoy each other's company and we laugh at one another," Mr Clark said.

"We get stronger and stronger as time goes on."

Their greatest achievement as a couple is the birth of their two sons Jimmy and Luke.

"The highlight of our life is our kids," he said.

"It can be something as simple as them scoring a goal in soccer or getting to a milestone.

"Those are our best memories."