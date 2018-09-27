A toast to the rise of women's AFL
A LUNCHEON on the Coffs Coast next Friday will celebrate the involvement of women in AFL on the North Coast.
Over the past two seasons, the involvement of women in the local game has grown out of sight, from club presidents, to field umpires, coaches, development staff and of course the growth of the local girls and women's competitions.
To celebrate these local achievements, Susan Alberti AC, the former vice president of the Western Bulldogs will serve as the keynote speaker at the lunch at C.ex Coffs on Friday.
Women in AFL luncheon
DATE: Friday, October 5
TIME: 12:30pm for a 12:45pm start
VENUE: C.ex Coffs, Vernon St
DRESS: Team polo shirt or casual
TICKETS: $30pp email sarah.larkham@afl.com.au