One of the matriarchs of women in AFL, Susan Alberti will give keynote address in Coffs Harbour. Michael Klein
A toast to the rise of women's AFL

27th Sep 2018 12:30 PM
A LUNCHEON on the Coffs Coast next Friday will celebrate the involvement of women in AFL on the North Coast.

Over the past two seasons, the involvement of women in the local game has grown out of sight, from club presidents, to field umpires, coaches, development staff and of course the growth of the local girls and women's competitions.

To celebrate these local achievements, Susan Alberti AC, the former vice president of the Western Bulldogs will serve as the keynote speaker at the lunch at C.ex Coffs on Friday.

Women in AFL luncheon

DATE: Friday, October 5

TIME: 12:30pm for a 12:45pm start

VENUE: C.ex Coffs, Vernon St

DRESS: Team polo shirt or casual

TICKETS: $30pp email sarah.larkham@afl.com.au

