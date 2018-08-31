A toast to a Cando attitude in cancer

UP FOR AUCTION: Cando Cancer Trust committee member Kerry Hines and Coffs Harbour Racing Club president Tim Saladine with the magnum of French champagne.

AS the life changing gravity of a cancer diagnosis is realised and local families face the unforeseen cost of medical treatment, it's often the little expenses in life that mount up.

The will to help anyone facing that battle has seen Coffs Harbour's Cando Cancer Trust help 883 people who have sought treatment at the North Coast Cancer Institute.

In providing up to $600 to local cancer patients to cover expenses and bills, Cando has gifted $500,000 to mostly local recipients.

But this important support is only possible through generous community fundraising.

In honouring one of Cando's greatest benefactors, the late Wayne Glenn, a formal beach party fundraiser will be staged at the Yacht Club on Saturday, November 3.

"Wayne was such a great advocate for Coffs Harbour and Cando and the Wayne Glenn Memorial Trust has been his legacy," Cando committee member Kerry Hines said.

"For a lot of patients and their families this money is going to basic needs and the bills surrounding their treatment.

"It's a really great organisation because there are no marketing costs, there are no staffing costs, there is no admin so all the money goes to local people."

Given Wayne Glenn's great involvement in the sport of kings, the Coffs Harbour Racing Club has come on board as a sponsor presenting Cando with a 1.5-litre magnum of French champagne to auction off ahead of the event.

"Wayne was a great supporter of the club, he was on the board for at least 10 to 15 years and his great legacy at the club today is the drainage on the track," racing club president Tim Saladine said.

"He was a massive instigator in getting that through Racing NSW and he built stables at the track and of course his nickname was Potholes and we do have a bar named after him."

In a stroke of luck, the magnum of wine had been won in a recent raffle by Cando committee member Neil Manson who has regifted it to the charity.

The Cando Formal Beach Party will be held at the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club on Saturday, November 3 from 6pm.

Book tickets here.