LOCAL LEGEND: Jarrod Wallace and his dad Craig will make a return to the Coffs Coast to support the local Men of League.
Sport

A Titan of the game

28th Sep 2018 1:00 PM
NRL star Jarrod Wallace, who rose to fame in rugby league after his grounding in the game at the Sawtell Panthers, will return this month to support the latest North Coast Men of League function.

The Queensland and Gold Coast Titans prop famously rose through the local ranks on the Coffs Coast memorably playing alongside his captain-coach father Craig Wallace for the Panthers before signing with the Brisbane Broncos.

Wallace junior and senior will be special guests at the Coffs Coast Men of League fundraiser at the Sawtell Bowls Club on Sunday, October 14.

Men of League presidents Peter Barrett and Allan Johnson, who set up the local branch in 2005, said the fundraising will include a four-player-team bowls day, a barbecue and raffles.

Former Panthers, Penrith and Balmain premiership winner Paul Clark will also serve as a special guest.

"This sporting charity organisation is the biggest Australia wide and has 45 branches,” Barrett said.

"Our branch runs from Grafton to Macksville and is set up for rugby league players, former players, women, coaches, referees and committee workers or anyone involved in the greatest game of all.”

It costs $20 a year to join Men of League.

This year its biggest event is the Coffs Race Day Breakfast at Coffs Harbour Race Club on Saturday, November 24 at 9am.

For full details call Peter Barrett 0414 227 068 or email barrettcoote@gmail.com.

