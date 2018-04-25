A time to remember

Neil Bardsley from Fernmount riding his horse Nessie to the parade in Bellingen.

Neil Bardsley from Fernmount riding his horse Nessie to the parade in Bellingen. Trevor Veale

AS the day broke, hundreds of people gathered to commemorate those who served and died in war fighting for our country.

If you missed the dawn service, there's still time to pay your respects at Anzac services across the region from 9am and 11am.

Coffs Coast Advocate chief photographer, Trevor Veale captured this image of Neil Bardsley from Fernmount riding his horse Nessie to the parade in Bellingen.

Neil is part of the lighthorse parade and donned in full gear including the traditional emu feathered hat, will take part in the parade in Bellingen starting at 9am.