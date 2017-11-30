A thriving environment

AMID growing farm productivity and healthy environments, the North Coast was visited by the state chair of the Local Land Services board Richard Bull to meet landholders and better understand the region.

"Since my appointment as chair of the Local Land Services board, I continue to hear so many great examples of the team in the North Coast region helping land managers with their knowledge, networks and experience,” Mr Bull said.

"Local Land Services is helping secure the future of farming and the environment across New South Wales.

"Our projects and partnerships grow farm productivity and healthy environments but also play a vital role in helping to protect against pests, diseases and environmental threats.

"I know the issues affecting farmers and the community on the North Coast are different to those in other parts of New South Wales and that's why it is so important to ensure our regional Local Land Services are best placed to deliver services that address those needs.”

North Coast Local Land Services chair Bob Smith hosted Mr Bull during the visit and introduced the board members and staff.

"The Local Land Services team works hard to help the community protect the reputation of our clean, green environment and agricultural produce and that is particularly relevant here on the North Coast,” Mr Smith said.

"We are home to the third most biodiverse region in Australia and one of the state's most diverse agricultural industries.”