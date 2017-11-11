A test of the best

TRUE grit has always been needed to claim the top step of the podium at Rally Australia.

Aussie roads have undoubtedly held a fear factor even for the world's best drivers, from the days in the west in the late 1990s to the five editions on the Coffs Coast held between 2011 and last year.

Through the years on the Coffs Coast, Rally Australia has brought many memorable moments, world sport highlight reel action, testing stages and spectacular crashes.

Reinstated world champion Sebastien Ogier knows the gravel roads of the coast well, having won three straight Rally Australia titles between 2013 and 2015. Once again he will return as the man to catch.