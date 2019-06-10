A teddy to cuddle in difficult times

TRAUMATIC incidents can have a lasting effect on children so in an attempt to help them through the tough times, teddy bears have arrived at Rural Fire Service stations.

To support and care for children across the state who experience traumatic incidents, 2,500 gentle bears have arrived at 46 Rural Fire Service stations around NSW with another 2,500 to follow in 2020.

The Mid North Coast RFS teams have receive 46 PTSD teddy bears.

Gentle Bear was the brainchild of Gallagher Bassett and the South Australian Police Department who wanted to do more to help the children they were coming into contact with when responding to 000 calls.

"Gentle Bear acts as an emotional aid for children in emergency situations like house fires or serious road traffic accidents," Gallagher Bassett CEO, John McNamara said.

"These bears distract a child's attention from the immediate, distressing situation by providing a reassuring and safe object to latch on to."

Gallagher Bassett has now partnered with Insurance and Care NSW (icare) to bring Gentle Bear to NSW.

icare provides workers compensation insurance to NSW government agencies, including the NSW Rural Fire Service. icare recognised that Gentle Bear could play a role protecting RFS volunteers.

"Volunteer firefighters do an amazing job taking care of the community in times of crisis, however, the trauma associated with these situations can negatively impact the mental health of volunteers," said icare's General Manager of Agency Engagement, Britt Coombe.

"As the workers compensation insurer for NSW, we know that psychological injuries are amongst the most costly and most life changing."

"Gentle Bear represented an opportunity for us to support the mental health and wellbeing of NSW's volunteer firefighters.

"We hope Gentle Bear will not only benefit the children who are affected by emergency situations, but that it will also look out for the wellbeing of our volunteer fire fighters who are able to do something in a situation that can otherwise make them feel powerless," Ms Coombe said.