A taste of the country life without the hard work

HERITAGE PARK: This home on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide has everything you love about semi-rural living.

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were at a Heritage Park oasis this week.

This four-bedroom home on just over a hectare at 122 Heritage Park Dr, Moonee Beach will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Langlands Property selling agent Michael Close said this is rural residential living at its best.

"Surrounded by high quality homes and located in the Heritage Park Estate the home is positioned on approximately 3.1 acres of cleared land offering the buyer multiple options for business or personal use," he said.

"There is a dam and pump located on the property, ideal for your own vegie patch."

The home has a free flowing open plan with four bedrooms including the master with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

The pool provides a place to cool down in summer, or entertain family and friends in the adjoining barbecue pavilion.

There is a large fully fenced paddock and a large shed perfect for machinery storage or for stables.

"Best of all you're only minutes away from beautiful surf beaches of Emerald Beach or the Moonee Beach Estuary and shopping," Michael said.

"Families will love this home, or those transitioning from farming and still seeking a rural aspect."

See more now at the Real Estate Property Guide.