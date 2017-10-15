23°
A taste of marine science and careers

Past Rymarine participants snorkel off Split Solitary Island on a calm day.
Rachel Vercoe
by

DOES your child have an aspiration to have a marine career or are passionate about the ocean?

Rymarine is an annual program run by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak to provide school-age participants between 15 and 17-years-old insight and experience in marine science and marine based careers.

The program is aimed at school-age students in their later years of high school, who are considering different occupation directions when they leave school.

It's a place for young people who are interested in the ocean, from scientific curiosity or an ocean-related career to have a taste of what the industry would be like.

Students will participate in science experiments and observations under the supervision of Stephan Soule, one of the teachers at the National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour, interact with the animals at Dolphin Marine Magic, hear talks from animal carers, go for a snorkel dive with Jetty Dive, kayak on the Bongil Bongil Creek with officers from National Parks and Wildlife, hear about plant medicines from National Parks officer Mark Flanders, walk over Muttonbird Island in early evening hours, hear from a representative of the Surf Live-saving organisation and listen to lectures from Water Police, Border Force Control and Marine Parks Authority.

Applications for the event are currently open with around eight spots available.

The event will be held from Thursday, October 26 until Sunday, October 29.

A special dinner event will be held on the Saturday, October 28 at Coffs Harbour Golf Club with guest speaker Mr Stephan Soule from the National Marine Science Centre.

For more information, visit cofffsharbourdaybreak.org/project/rymarine-2017

