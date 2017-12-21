Menu
Login
Sport

A tale of tragedy and triumph

THE MAYERS: Donna, Maddi, Teagan and Tianna are thrilled to have Jason back at home.
THE MAYERS: Donna, Maddi, Teagan and Tianna are thrilled to have Jason back at home.
Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Harbour's basketball community continues to breathe a sigh of relief as the health of popular junior coach Jason Mayer continues to improve after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a truck accident.

Jason and his family - wife Donna and three daughters Teagan, Tianna and Maddison - will never forget the events of September 7.

At 2am three trucks collided north of Port Macquarie, leaving the 44-year-old trapped in the cab of his truck for nearly four hours before he could be airlifted to Newcastle, where he spent six days in the intensive care unit.

Only 22 days after the terrible accident, Jason was transferred to Baringa Private Hospital before being allowed to go home on October 18 to continue his long road to recovery.

As he's a much-loved coach, the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association collected donations to help the Mayers through such a difficult time.

Today he still has intense physical therapy sessions a couple of days a week to help regain his movement and strength.

It's now been a little more than three months since the accident and Jason is already pacing courtside while coaching his daughters and their teammates in preparation for next year's rep basketball season.

Along with his family and friends, the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association is thrilled to have his bright smile back in the stadium once again.

Jason is just as excited to be back but wanted to thank the community, the association and his employer Lindsay Transport for their tremendous support.

He said it was many friends, families and even strangers who made his quick return possible.

"I would like to give thanks for all of the prayers, support, donations and ongoing efforts that helped our family after this tragedy," he said. "Thank you to all of those who have been, and continue to be, understanding and supportive during my rehabilitation.

"Thanks to those who visited, have given time and helping hands during such a traumatic time for all of us. I am beyond grateful for the good fortune to have been able to return home to Donna and the girls so quickly.

"I am so happy to be able to coach again and support our daughters in playing the sport they love."

Related Items

Topics:  chba coffs harbour coffs harbour basketball association jason mayer north coffs kangaroos telegraph point truck accident

Coffs Coast Advocate
Holiday traffic already building up

Holiday traffic already building up

IF you're driving along Coffs Harbour's main road prepare to add a few minutes to your usual trip.

Emerald Beach price record smashed

SOLD: This Bluff Rd home has set a new sales record for Emerald Beach.

Stunning views help break sales record by more than $500,000

Live in the lap of luxury

Step inside the Real Estate Summer Guide - it's online now

Barnaby's new role a boost for Coffs bypass hopes

Deputy Prime Minister and new Minister for Infrastructure Barnaby Joyce receives a Coffs Harbour bypass strategic business plan from Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker in Canberra. 20 DEcember 2017

Deputy PM's move to infrastructure portfolio good news for Coffs.

Local Partners

VIDEO: Barilaro can't wait for tee off

IF THIS video is any guide the Deputy Premier is really looking forward to the two great ALPG tournaments being played on the Coffs Coast at the end of summer.

Contractor appointed for Stadium upgrade

STADIUM UPGRADE: Artist impressions of the proposed C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Works on C.ex Coffs Stadium expected to be finished by late 2019.

Roo revels in wild scenes, historic Utd shock

Bristol City fans celebrate their victory as they invade the pitch

Bristol City defeat Manchester United in Cup.