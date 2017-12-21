A tale of tragedy and triumph

THE MAYERS: Donna, Maddi, Teagan and Tianna are thrilled to have Jason back at home.

COFFS Harbour's basketball community continues to breathe a sigh of relief as the health of popular junior coach Jason Mayer continues to improve after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a truck accident.

Jason and his family - wife Donna and three daughters Teagan, Tianna and Maddison - will never forget the events of September 7.

At 2am three trucks collided north of Port Macquarie, leaving the 44-year-old trapped in the cab of his truck for nearly four hours before he could be airlifted to Newcastle, where he spent six days in the intensive care unit.

Only 22 days after the terrible accident, Jason was transferred to Baringa Private Hospital before being allowed to go home on October 18 to continue his long road to recovery.

As he's a much-loved coach, the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association collected donations to help the Mayers through such a difficult time.

Today he still has intense physical therapy sessions a couple of days a week to help regain his movement and strength.

It's now been a little more than three months since the accident and Jason is already pacing courtside while coaching his daughters and their teammates in preparation for next year's rep basketball season.

Along with his family and friends, the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association is thrilled to have his bright smile back in the stadium once again.

Jason is just as excited to be back but wanted to thank the community, the association and his employer Lindsay Transport for their tremendous support.

He said it was many friends, families and even strangers who made his quick return possible.

"I would like to give thanks for all of the prayers, support, donations and ongoing efforts that helped our family after this tragedy," he said. "Thank you to all of those who have been, and continue to be, understanding and supportive during my rehabilitation.

"Thanks to those who visited, have given time and helping hands during such a traumatic time for all of us. I am beyond grateful for the good fortune to have been able to return home to Donna and the girls so quickly.

"I am so happy to be able to coach again and support our daughters in playing the sport they love."