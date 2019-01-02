A swimming success

SAFETY FIRST: Pool safety is paramount as the swimming season is in full swing.

SUMMER is an exciting time of the year for water lovers and pool owners as they get the most out of cooling off from the warm days.

This year, water safety experts are reminding pool owners to undertake safety checks of their pool and surrounds, to help prevent drownings and near-fatalities.

Kids Alive - Do the Five founder and Poolwerx water safety ambassador Laurie Lawrence said 33 Aussies lost their lives in swimming pool drownings last year and it was vital pool owners undertook safety audits of their pool areas to ensure it was a safe zone.

"Kids in particular are drawn to the water like magnets, which is why it is so important to make sure your pool fences and gates are in good working order and there is nothing that a child could climb on that would give them access to the pool,” he said.

"It's also vital that kids are always supervised when they are in the pool and that pool owners know how to perform CPR in the case of an emergency - it could save the life of your child or a child in your care.

"A compliant CPR chart should also be displayed within the pool area.

Poolwerx Moonee Beach and Coffs Harbour owner Ged O'Sullivan said owners should also be maintaining their pools throughout the year, to ensure the pool's water quality was safe for swimming.

"The Poolwerx Healthy Pools Survey indicated over 40 per cent of pool owners failed to maintain healthy pH and chlorine levels throughout winter, with as many as 57 per cent experiencing a green pool within the past 12 months,” Mr Field said.

"Pool owners need to have their pool water tested regularly both in summer and winter, as poor water quality can lead to far worse problems than just having green water, with ear, nose and throat infections all side effects of swimming in a dirty pool.”

Mr O'Sullivan said a safe pool zone would have the right safety equipment and water quality to protect a family.