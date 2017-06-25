A Super Tonic to start the day

The Brett Bellamy trained Super Tonic races away to win the opening race of the day at Coffs Harbour after jockey Raymond Spokes found a great lane using the inside cutaway.

COFFS Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy has trained more horses to victory than he could care to count but he rates today's first start winner Super Tonic very highly.

"Potentially she could be one of the best horses in my stable. I don't make those statements lightly but I have got a big opinion of her," Bellamy said.

The Supreme Class filly settled behind the leading bunch in the first race of today's Coffs Harbour meeting but once into the straight, jockey Raymond Spokes took the three year-old back to the inside where there was a cutaway and the alley proved a winner as Super Tonic pulled awat to win by a length and three-quarters over Hidden Storm.

The Bellamy/Spokes combination was the one for punters to follow early in the meeting with the pair claiming victory in the first three races.

All About Charlie was a hot favourite to win the second race and once Spokes took the Myboycharlie filly to the lead at the 1000 metre mark she was never headed.

Laureole was Bellamy's third 3YO filly to break her maiden when the Exceed and Excel filly bolted home to win by four and a quarter lengths over less than even money favourite Poyfection.

Entry to today's race meeting is free for everybody and the last of the 10 races on the card is due to start at 4.15pm.