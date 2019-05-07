A stroll over history

ALTERNATE routes and road works will soon be a distant memory for people travelling through Raleigh with the bridge opening just around the corner.

The heritage-listed bridge has under gone a major $3.3 million face lift to ensure it continues servicing the community in the future, now you can enjoy it up close and personal.

First opened in 1933, Roads and Maritime Services is giving the public a chance to walk across the Raleigh Bridge this month before it opens to traffic.

"Work is complete ahead of schedule and the community walk is an opportunity for the public to get a close up look at the bridge before it's opened to traffic,” a Roads and Maritime spokesperson said.

"A ribbon cutting will be held following the walk and the event will be attended by Ms Joan Prater, who was present at the first opening ceremony.

"Ms Prater was only nine years old when the bridge was first opened in 1935, by her great-aunt Kate Pritchard.

"We are thrilled to have such a vital link to the history of the bridge with us to mark the occasion."

The community walk will be held on Saturday, May 11 between 10am and 12pm.

It will start at the corner of Old Pacific Highway and Keevers Driver, people attending are advised to park on the eastern side of the bridge near the roundabout.

The bridge will remain closed until after the official opening at 12pm and the project team will be available on the day to answer questions the community has about the refurbishment.

