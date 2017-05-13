A story of inspiration and strength

PERSONAL INSIGHT: Paul de Gelder and South African shark attack survivor Achmat Hassiem address a press conference urging the United Nations to adopt measures to protect sharks.

PAUL de Gelder chased adventure whenever he could, from his wild ride as a hoodlum teen and his drug-and-alcohol fuelled stint working in a strip club to hauling his way up to the elite echelons of the defence forces as an army paratrooper and a navy clearance diver.

But trouble hunted him down in the form of a 3m bull shark in Sydney Harbour in February, 2009.

Paul lost two limbs, and his career as a daredevil diver was flung into jeopardy.

Eight years on and as one of Australia's top motivational speakers, Paul has certainly lived an extraordinary life and has the stories to prove it.

Famously, since his attack he has returned to the water and regularly dived with sharks and gone on to address the United Nations as a shark attack survivor calling for governments around the world to reassess their shark management strategies and ocean fishing practices.

"With the controversy over sharks, you take the risk," Paul said.

"It's their place, it's where they live, it's where they hunt and if you're going to enter that area then you're basically signing a waiver."

He has described the attack as "like getting hit in the leg with a plank of wood."

"You don't even feel the teeth go in."

"I think the adrenaline, the panic, probably puts a numb on the pain and you don't feel it."

A shark may have altered his life completely, yet since his rehabilitation following the attack Paul has served as an avid campaigner for marine protection.

Just this week, the State Government announced plans to remove shark nets from North Coast beaches in June following a six-month trial.

The decision follows a campaign that de Gelder was a part of calling on the State Government to pull up its shark nets and instead increase research and the monitoring of sharks.

"Nets are not the answer - at best it's playing Russian roulette."

"All it does is risk the lives of marine life we all love."

As a distinguished Anzac, Paul will inspire with the back story on his military career.

Having joined the army's Parachute Battalion as a 23-year-old he transferred to the navy and became a clearance diver when he was 28.

His military deployments included service in East Timor, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and all around Australia.

Paul was chosen as one of The Harbour Club's inspirational speakers, given the power of his words and message to live life to the full.

He will speak at Coffs C.ex next Friday night.

Paul will follow Richard Reid, Kirk Pengilly and Michelle Bridges as a guest of The Coffs Coast Avocate's Harbour Club.