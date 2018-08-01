A sprint horse with an edge

DESERVES LUCK: Kareems Edge and Raymond Spokes after a previous win on his home track.

IF ever a horse deserved to win a feature on his home track it's Kareems Edge.

Trained by Paul Smith for a team of locals, the gelding turned seven yesterday and while his racetrack career is in its twilight times, the gelding showed he still retains a zest for racing when returning on Sawtell Cup day.

Next mission is the Daniel Baker Sprint but trainer Smith believes he was unlucky not to win the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup in 2016.

"That was the washed out meeting and we finished second behind Bodegra Negra after being held up at a vital stage in the straight," he said.

"Ten metres past the post he was two lengths in front and it's probably the race that got away.

"The owners were hoping to have another crack at the Cup but the field quality is so good we were 25th in the list of 38 entries.

"So it looks like the Daniel Baker is the obvious alternative."

It's tribute to Smith's skills that the horse is still racing at all, given his lengthy list of injuries and problems.

"Early on it looked like he could have been anything and we saw that when he went to Sydney and ran a great race in The Country Championships.

"He's always a threat on his day and I hope he runs well."