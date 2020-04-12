A splash of colour in dark times

Jazz with her colourful pups Patch (Blue Spots), Nellie (black), Oscar (multicolour) and Pocket (the Tiger). Photo by Trevor Veale

Jazz with her colourful pups Patch (Blue Spots), Nellie (black), Oscar (multicolour) and Pocket (the Tiger). Photo by Trevor Veale

SEEING a hack job on a well groomed poodle was a light bulb moment for animal lover Jazz Fitzgerald.

She always knew she wanted to work with animals and was studying veterinarian nursing when her future calling was revealed.

“I only did it for three months and it broke my heart - I don’t know how they do it. You need to be a special kind of person to do that.

“But one day I saw a poodle come in freshly groomed and the vet shaved its arm for an injection and botched it up - it was a full-on hack job actually.

“I felt sorry for that dog but hey, if it hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t be a groomer now.”

That was over six years ago and today she is still bringing joy to dogs, their owners and the general public.

In recent days she has been turning heads and warming hearts in these troubled times as she walks her brightly coloured dogs around town.

“The dye is all plant based and they love having it done.

“Pocket (currently sporting the bold tiger look) is a born parader so it’s perfect for him.”

The tiger colour was completed over two days and was also an opportunity to train new recruit Bronte Laarhoven.

“It’s just something more positive for people to talk about other than Covid at the moment.”

Jazz's Dog Grooming - Jazz walking her colourful pups. Photo by Trevor Veale

Clearly business is booming at Jazz’s Dog Grooming, even in the face of the pandemic.

Jazz has converted her garage into a studio where she operates three days a week and has up to 400 clients on the books.

“They’re not all local. Some come from Tamworth and as far away as Darwin.”

Her Darwin client is a burly truck driver who turned his life around with the help of a little toy poodle.

Every six weeks he drops into Coffs Harbour to get a ‘lamb trim’ for his much-loved companion. This popular poodle hairstyle sees the face, tail, and feet shaved, but the topknot and tail kept long.

“He used to use drugs to get from A to B but now he has to stop every two hours to look after his poodle. It saved his life. If all truckies had little dogs we’d be a lot safer on the roads.”

The majority of her clients require general grooming and clipping with only a few going for the colourful look.

Jazz with her colourful pups.

“One client has a daughter who suffers from very bad depression so colouring their dog just creates another talking point for that family.”

Jazz travels to dog shows around the country and has won several ribbons but says it’s more about the skills she picks up than the competition.

“I compete across the board from Asian fusion to salon styles. It’s my way of upskilling. I work for myself so there’s only so much I can learn but when I’m competing the judge looks over my work and shows me how I can correct it for future reference.”

She says her apprentice Bronte is hooked.

“She’ll be giving me a run for my money in the ring in two years time.”

Jazz is also behind Coffs Harbour’s annual Pup Cup which was scheduled to be held at the site of the old Deep Sea Fishing Club in early August but has been cancelled due to coronavirus.