A spirited World Cup welcoming to the Coffs Coast

ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE: The 2018 Tag World Cup opening ceremony gave Coffs an insight into just how many players are in town this weekend.

IT WAS a moving coming together of culture and sport at the opening ceremony for the Tag World Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

After an official indigenous welcome to country, the Pacific Island Nations enthralled the crowd with hakas and ceremonial dance that created an incredible atmosphere ahead of the start of play.

As the New Zealand Kiwi Tag Blacks, Tongans, Cook Islanders and Samoans laid down their war dance challenges, the Fijians added the soundtrack through their traditional songs.

It was a spine-tingling sample of what's in store this weekend, with 28 nations being represented.

International Tag Federation chairman Stuart McConnell said Coffs Harbour had proven an ideal location for this the third edition of the Tag World Cup, following previous tournaments in Auckland and on the Sunshine Coast.

"We understand the fantastic relationship that Coffs Harbour has with Oztag and know that the professionalism that the two partieshave will ensure that theTagWorld Cup in Coffs Harbourwill be a success,” Mr McConnell said.

The Coffs Coast is hosting more than 8000 people who have travelled from 38 nations for the three-day World Cup action.

Coffs Coast locals this weekend have a chance to take in the fast-running action of the International Tag Federation's third World Cup at Coffs C.ex International Stadium.

Australian teams are favoured in most divisions, from the Under-16s right through to Masters events.

McConnell said 179 teams and more than 3600 players would be in action over the three days of play.

"We would like to thank Coffs Harbour Oztag for the fantastic effort they have put in to make these facilities available to our players,” he said.

"It is by far the biggest World Cup that has been put on and has only been possible through our partnerships.”