A special kind of training

RAISE funds to assist people who are blind or have low vision by helping cover the costs of breeding, caring for, training and matching Seeing Eye Dogs for as many people as possible.

The Petbarn Foundation and Seeing Eye Dogs have teamed up and are encouraging Coffs Coast locals to help towards their cause which launched earlier this week. The aim is to raise $800,000.

"Seeing Eye Dogs do more than just allow Australians who are blind or have low vision to retain their independence and mobility, they alleviate the effects of social isolation and contribute to an all round better quality of life,” Petbarn Coffs Harbour store manager Kelly-Lea Boatwright said.

Last year, through the support of the Coffs Coast community and Australians across the country, The Petbarn Foundation donated a massive $679,240 to Seeing Eye Dogs, which enabled 13 Seeing Eye Dogs to be raised and trained.

Training begins when the dog is still a puppy and involves teaching them basic socialisation skills and obedience and, on maturity, each dog then receives up to six months of intensive advanced training with a specialised instructor.

"It takes a lot of expertise, time, love, patience, and funding to raise these special dogs that will one day become the gift of independence for people who are blind or have low vision,” Seeing Eye Dogs general manager David Speyer said.

"A Seeing Eye Dog allows people who are blind or have low vision to move more confidently and navigate obstacles with reliability and safety.”

The Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal will run until Monday, June 11.

To show your support for the cause, visit the Coffs Harbour Petbarn store or visit petbarn.com.au/seeingeyedogs.