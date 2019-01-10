A special group on the water

WATER SPORTS: A special community group which unites through sport is looking for more people to get involved.

The Dragons Abreast Coffs Coast group has been around for 12 years and meets the second Saturday of every month at Mylestom.

Publicity officer Lyn Williams said it would be great to get some fresh faces down for a paddle.

"It's for ladies and gentlemen who have had breast cancer and have survived as well as their families,” Williams said.

"We had a member go over to Florence last year to compete in the Dragons of Breast Festival.

"So you can make of it what you want.

"It also ties into the other groups around the state and Australia, there's a festival held each year in Penrith we go to where they put pink flowers on the water and hold a minute's silence for the dragon boaters who have passed away.”