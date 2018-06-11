A sought after central Coffs home

This central Coffs home is McGrath Estate Agents Principal Martin Wells' pick of the week

MCGRATH COFFS HARBOUR PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT MARTIN WELLS' Property Pick of the Week is this well located Coffs home.

Martin, tell us about this home:

Occupying a spacious 760sqm level block, this single level four-bedroom home with two bathrooms and double garaging has been carefully refreshed throughout with an emphasis on easy-care modern living.

There are three generous bedrooms plus a fourth bedroom - with built-ins - or study.

The ensuite and main bathroom have undergone a refreshing overhaul.

Offering a comfortable year-round lifestyle with air-conditioning, gas heating, covered outdoor entertaining and spacious double garaging, the home is conveniently located just 300 metres from Orara High School and Tyalla Primary School.

This is one of Coffs Harbour's most tightly held streets due to the quiet amenity, large level blocks, and convenient location.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

Multiple living areas comprising hard-wearing, easy-care, polished hardwood flooring indoors and outdoors provide a perfect opportunity for the family to have their own space or come together in spacious surrounds.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Families and investors will be delighted with what is on offer here. Not just a quality single level family home, however it is located in a peaceful, level street so close to everything.

COFFS HARBOUR

22 Norfolk Cres

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $520,000 - $570,000

INSPECT: Saturday June 16, 10:15 - 10:45am

CONTACT: Martin Wells, McGrath Estate Agents, 0418 611 790, martinwells@mcgrath.com.au