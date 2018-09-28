A show not to be missed

IF you're a John Farnham fan, you'll want to make sure not to miss The Whispering Jack Show - A Tribute to John Farnham.

Held at the Sawtell RSL tonight, Mike Vee's uncanny resemblance, the tone of his voice and his outgoing nature are so much like the real thing people often ask him if he's related to Farnham himself.

Having performed in theatre for many years, Mike decided to combine his love of acting and music together and created The Whispering Jack Show - a tribute to the music of John Farnham.

"I wanted the show to be an interactive event with the audience, not just a knock out the songs and hope the people like it type thing, but a special evening where people could be entertained not just by the music, but with a touch of comedy and history about John as well,” Mike said.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday at 7.30pm.

Cost: $20.