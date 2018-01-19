A shift away from tragedy

NEW South Wales is coming off a year of tragedy on the roads.

The road toll stood at 392 fatalities in 2017 and tragically this week there's been six people killed in three major crashes at Jackadgery, Cooranbong and Dubbo, yet police on Coffs Coast roads say every shift they witnesses dangerous life-threatening acts.

"People just aren't heeding to the roads rules it's blatant and that simple," Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol Supervisor Jarrod Langan said.

After complaints this week of speeding motorists at Nana Glen police set up with the radar on Wednesday.

"We clocked 10 drivers speeding in an hour and 15 minutes, the first car we got was driving at 93km/h in a 50km/h and we had another two vehicles clocked 20km over the speed limit," Srgt. Langan said.

"Driving should be a low risk activity and one of the safest things we do each day.

"But when people don't abide by speed limits, use mobile phone behind the wheel, drive while they are tired or drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs all of a sudden driving is a very, very risky activity with potentially deadly effects."

Srgt. Langan said the high rate of drink driving in the Coffs Clarence remained a concern.

"Alcohol is still playing a major role in road accidents," he said

"In Coffs Harbour on the Saturday night before last, our officers detected seven PCAs, when you consider it takes an officer about two hours to process a drink driver and given officers are only on shift for 10-hours that's outrageous and unacceptable.

"On Sunday night a driver had just been detected drink driving on Hogbin Rd with a mid range reading, when a young driver aged in his 20s, 15 minutes later ran up the back of a car on Sawtell Rd and later blew 0.205.

"He crashed dead smack square into the back of the parked car, and all of a sudden we could have had another fatality on our hands.

"Motorists need to be 100% fit and concentrating on the task of driving when they are behind the wheel, otherwise they are placing other people at risk. That's the reality on the roads."