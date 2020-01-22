A second chance for surrendered pets

IF you’re looking for love, commitment and friendship, open your mind and heart to adopting a furry friend.

Saturday, February 15 is the perfect opportunity to provide a loving home for a new pet during the National Pet Adoption Day to be held at PETstock Coffs Harbour.

Over the past five adoption days, nearly 3,000 animals across Australian have found homes.

PETstock is calling to people to adopt different, asking potential owners to think differently about adopting a pet.

“We want people to be open to different types of animals and breeds, to make considered and sustainable choices, and to give rescue pets a chance at a better life,” PETstock Assist Charity and Events Coordinator, Jess Guilfoyle said.

“Contrary to popular belief many animals are surrendered to rescue groups through no fault of their own.

The community is encouraged to come along this Saturday to meet pets in need, educate themselves on adoption and reconsider any biases they may have towards rescue animals.

Rescue pets receive extensive training and behavioural assessments before being

rehomed, allowing potential owners to make an informed decision on the right pet for their

lifestyle.

PetRescue Co-Founder, Vickie Davy, has seen first-hand the incredible bonds that form when new owners open their mind and adopt different.

“A lot of people start their search for a new pet with a certain type, breed, or age in mind. However, your perfect match might not be the pet you think,” she said.

Pet adoption experts from local rescue groups and pets available for adoption will be at PETstock Coffs Harbour on Saturday, February 15 from 10am to 2pm.

For more information on Adoption Day, visit petstock.com.au