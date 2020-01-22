Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

A second chance for surrendered pets

Rachel Vercoe
22nd Jan 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you’re looking for love, commitment and friendship, open your mind and heart to adopting a furry friend.

Saturday, February 15 is the perfect opportunity to provide a loving home for a new pet during the National Pet Adoption Day to be held at PETstock Coffs Harbour.

Over the past five adoption days, nearly 3,000 animals across Australian have found homes.

PETstock is calling to people to adopt different, asking potential owners to think differently about adopting a pet.

“We want people to be open to different types of animals and breeds, to make considered and sustainable choices, and to give rescue pets a chance at a better life,” PETstock Assist Charity and Events Coordinator, Jess Guilfoyle said.

“Contrary to popular belief many animals are surrendered to rescue groups through no fault of their own.

The community is encouraged to come along this Saturday to meet pets in need, educate themselves on adoption and reconsider any biases they may have towards rescue animals.

Rescue pets receive extensive training and behavioural assessments before being

rehomed, allowing potential owners to make an informed decision on the right pet for their

lifestyle.

PetRescue Co-Founder, Vickie Davy, has seen first-hand the incredible bonds that form when new owners open their mind and adopt different.

“A lot of people start their search for a new pet with a certain type, breed, or age in mind. However, your perfect match might not be the pet you think,” she said.

Pet adoption experts from local rescue groups and pets available for adoption will be at PETstock Coffs Harbour on Saturday, February 15 from 10am to 2pm.

For more information on Adoption Day, visit petstock.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        premium_icon Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        News As the Woolgoolga Dam water sell-off remains on hold questions have been raised about the roadworks already carried out there.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 12:17 PM
        You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        News You told us which shops you want in Coffs. Here’s what they said.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Rally revival set for the Coffs Coast in November

        premium_icon Rally revival set for the Coffs Coast in November

        Sport Big news: Coffs could obtain a new international rally event