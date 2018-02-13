A scene to sell the Coffs Coast to the world

WHAT A CRACKING SHOT: Calling out for readers to share their favourite images of the Coffs Coast is the best thing we've done.

WHAT A CRACKING SHOT: Calling out for readers to share their favourite images of the Coffs Coast is the best thing we've done. Coastal Drones

THERE are postcard images than there are the truly breathtaking captures that simply astound.

I think we're right in saying this shot taken by Coastal Drones falls into that category and one that just says so much about life here on the Coffs Coast.

In posting it to our Facebook page on Monday night, they summed it up by saying: "Only in Australia - From Look At Me Now Headland.”

Kangaroos bounding freely within footsteps of surfers, there are only a few select locations around Australia where this shot is even possible to frame.

Where else but the Coffs Coast?

To our readers we say thank you for each week sharing incredible images of the place we love to call home. If you haven't seen the posts yet check our Facebook page post from last night.