A salute to coffee on the Coffs Coast

There's no shortage of choice in Coffs Harbour for those searching for a great coffee.

THE coffee scene isn't just about heading up some of the back lanes and alleyways in Melbourne. There's plenty of good coffee right here on the Coffs Coast.

We asked the followers of the Coffs Coast Advocate's Facebook page on Thursday where they think the best place on the Coffs Coast is to grab their morning cuppa?

The many and varied responses shows there's a coffee culture in our region that's alive and kicking.

But like Melbourne, the coffee house that received the most mentions from our readers is in a small lane.

You could be forgiven for missing SALUTE espresso as you walk down Park Avenue Lane but there's some coffee lovers who've made it their regular jaunt.

SALUTE was voted number one with one reader saying "their Penny Farthing roasted coffee beans are the best you will buy" and another saying it's "the only coffee shop in Coffs that I've consistently gotten a perfect coffee".

There were plenty of other nominations though.

JC Espresso received plenty of thumbs up as well.

For 18 months Jasmine and Clark have been brewing great coffee next to the Caltex on Orlando St.

They get their coffee blend from the Artisti Coffee Roasters team which also rated quite highly among those that voted.

The Artisti team pride themselves not only their high quality blend but also a focus on barista's not just coffee makers, to ensure you get a great coffee every time.

Two relative newcomers on the Coffs coffee scene rounded out the top five.

The Supply Specialty Coffee & Bar at the Jetty end of Orlando St has secured a large number of coffee fans while another laneway store, Dark Arts on Cox Lane was rated just as highly.

Filling positions six through to 10 on the list are the Swiss Chalet on the corner of Gordon St and Harbour Dr opposite the ANZ Bank, the JBN Cafe next to the food court in Park Beach Plaza, the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, Muffin Break and the happy hour from 8.30am on weekdays got a big tick of approval for Mardona's Cafe at the Coffs Hotel.