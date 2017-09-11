A sad day for Woolgoolga

IT is indeed a sad day that Woolgoolga should lose its only independent supermarket.

Now people have no option but to do their food shopping at Woolworth's.

If one drives and wishes to travel to Moonee, they are stuck with the only other player in this market: Coles.

Gone is the friendly service; gone are the Black and Gold alternatives that are just as good and half the price of branded products.

Perhaps once in a blue moon specials with big brand names are sometimes on offer, but this is not often, and are usually not the everyday necessities most people need.

Two items that spring to mind: Black and Gold, 24 individually wrapped cheese slices - just as good and half the price of big brand names: and the same type of sliced ham has been half the price in I.G.A. as in Woolworth's, and theirs was marked special.

Woolworth's is not cheap: they only claim to be.

As an older, two person family, we don't need the quantities of a large family, and have been able to buy, for example, half a bunch of spinach at I.G.A., but in Woolworth's, it seems all items are letter/number coded, with prices to match, and no one seems to have the authority to split up a large bunch.

I didn't buy any.

Woolworth's is not in the centre of Woolgoolga where most people do their business, which is a great inconvenience.

I have been using the independent supermarket from as far back as when Carson's had the business, both on holiday and as a resident for the last 27-plus years, and look forward to the day when once more Woolgoolga has its own independent supermarket.

Barbara Gilkes, Woolgoolga

Postal vote raises many questions

WHAT about this "plebiscite" over changing Australia's marriage laws to permit any couple to be "married" regardless of "gender"?

If the Yes vote wins, will Christians thinking and acting according to an opposite belief be sacked, taken to court etc?

Or will there be "exemptions"?

That question is scarcely relevant.

Jesus told his first 12 disciples they must "take up their cross daily" - i.e. be willing to be persecuted or killed any time.

Jesus himself died, nailed to a cross by those hating his teachings and life.

His modern-day followers can hardly go looking for "exemptions".

Church leaders clamouring to the government to allow them "free speech" etc., aren't really on the right track, are they?

God gives us free speech.

It makes no difference what anybody else alleges to give or not give.

One thing is certain, Christians will not and cannot "integrate" into a same-sex-marriage-tolerating society.

Arnold Jago

Will the postal vote be an accurate reflection?

THE Federal Government had its postal survey passed and that mail will be posted from Thursday.

How do we know we are going to receive this in time?

How do we know if they receive our returns in time?

What kind of checks are there on the returns?

In my experience some of my mail has taken a month to get to the next state.

Also some has never been received at all.

This survey is not compulsory, consequently it is a sham, as far from all Australians will be counted even though it is a survey and not a vote.

The Polls in Australia and around the world have shown a massive swing for the rights of people wishing to be married, so, as politicians are representing us, it is their job to do the voting get the 'rights' passed and move onto other important issues.

Jan Avey, Bellingen

Same sex marriage an engineered social experiment

THOSE advocating same sex marriage, the Neo-Marxists, LGBTI, the many who are warm, fuzzy and illogical, and those who do not understand nature, the history of humanity, or do not care a damn, need to answer this simple question.

As an individual, a group or community you have conned the Australian Greens and the Australian Labor Party to reject the referendum on amending the Marriage Act in the Federal Parliament.

You then financed a presentation to the High Court of Australia to knock out the postal opinion, why?

I believe that you, the Australian Greens, and the Australian Labor Party know that the majority of caring who protect values and standards will vote "no".

Thereby, defeating your social engineering Utopian plans that do not have substance or absolute need.

Are you so scared that you attack those who care about what is natural and the family values that you use social media to create fear and distrust amongst others who rebuke you wants?

Robert S. Buick

NSW logging is out of control

JOHN Franklin, CCA Wednesday attacks "locking up" forests, by which he means leaving them alone, because it fosters inflammable undergrowth.

He asserts that more koalas die from fires than logging.

A moot point because no-one can prove or disprove it.

And it's funny that forests have survived thousands of years without any human input.

The NSW Forestry Corporation, "Forestry" has been shown repeatedly to conduct 10 years of illegal clearing across 75,000 hectares of north coast public native forests.

Only two to three years ago it was "fined" $11,000 for a rule violation at the Promised Land near Bellingen.

And internal Forestry records show 10 years of illegal clearing across 75,000 hectares of north coast public native forests.

For koalas in north-east NSW, Forestry proposes a "reduced survey effort" and the dropping of a longstanding rule applying 20m buffers to "high-use" areas.

"If you don't look, you don't find and if you don't find you don't protect."

John goes on to stress the need for timber for housing.

Does he really want totally irresponsible logging?

Mal Anderson, Coffs Harbour

Suicide prevention support for veterans

SUICIDE affects all areas of our community - eight Australians a day take their own lives and it remains the greatest cause of death for men between the ages of 14 and 44.

As we have seen, veterans and members of the ADF are sadly not immune.

We are determined to address suicide in our community and everyone has a role to play.

The Government has made the treatment of all mental health conditions free for anyone who has served at least one day in the full-time ADF.

I encourage all veterans to contact DVA by email on nlhc@dva.gov.au or calling 133 254 or 1800 555 254 for regional callers.

Current and former ADF members and their family members can access free and confidential counselling and support immediately through the Veterans and Veterans Families Counselling Service (VVCS) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1800 011 046 or by visiting the VVCS website.

DVA also provides suicide awareness training through Operation Life.

The Operation Life website helps people understand the warning signs of suicide and provides information and resources to help keep the reader and others safe from suicide.

Information about Operation Life suicide awareness workshops is available on the VVCS website or by calling 1800 011 046.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Dan Tehan