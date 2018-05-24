Menu
Rainford Dr Boambee
A rural escape in the heart of Middle Boambee

Melissa Martin
by
24th May 2018 6:00 AM

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in rural heaven at Boambee for this week's cover property.

This four-bedroom home on 10 acres at 48 Rainford Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Real Estate of Distinction selling agent, Peter Stone said the property is a rare offering.

"It's set over a picturesque 10 acres in highly sought after Middle Boambee with all the luxuries you would expect from a high-quality home.

"Absolutely private, the home has recently been completely renovated inside to the highest quality."

Rainford Dr Boambee
The expansive home features four bedrooms, including the master with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, home office, informal and informal living spaces, a stunning kitchen, sunroom, pool, alfresco dining area and even a sauna room with shower.

Peter said outside has just as much on offer.

"There are six fully fenced paddocks - all with reticulated water - also three stables and a tack room, four bay machinery shed and a chook shed to complete the ultimate in lifestyle living.

"You can run livestock, grow all your own produce and relax and enjoy this private residence, all while being within a short drive to Sawtell Beaches and cafes or the Coffs Harbour CBD."

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.

Coffs Coast Advocate

