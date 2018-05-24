A rural escape in the heart of Middle Boambee

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in rural heaven at Boambee for this week's cover property.

This four-bedroom home on 10 acres at 48 Rainford Dr

Real Estate of Distinction selling agent, Peter Stone said the property is a rare offering.

"It's set over a picturesque 10 acres in highly sought after Middle Boambee with all the luxuries you would expect from a high-quality home.

"Absolutely private, the home has recently been completely renovated inside to the highest quality."

The expansive home features four bedrooms, including the master with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, home office, informal and informal living spaces, a stunning kitchen, sunroom, pool, alfresco dining area and even a sauna room with shower.

Peter said outside has just as much on offer.

"There are six fully fenced paddocks - all with reticulated water - also three stables and a tack room, four bay machinery shed and a chook shed to complete the ultimate in lifestyle living.

"You can run livestock, grow all your own produce and relax and enjoy this private residence, all while being within a short drive to Sawtell Beaches and cafes or the Coffs Harbour CBD."

