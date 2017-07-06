A rough nights sleep

ARE you willing to face one night out of the comfort of your bed and warm walls to experience what some people go through every night?

Woolgoolga CrossFit are holding their third annual trivia night and sleep out to raise funds and awareness of the growing issue of homelessness in Australia.

People from CrossFit and the general community are welcome to come along today, bring sleeping bags, a warm dish to share for dinner and test your knowledge at a game of trivia.

Owners Jana Truban and Michael Burg organised the event after hearing about one being held in Sydney and the reaction from a friend participating.

"I think as much as we like to ignore the ugly truth, there's homeless people even here,” Jana said.

Jana said it's important to bring up awareness of homelessness in the younger generation even if they only come to have fun as they will subconsciously be experiencing it.

This year, the crew are taking gold coin donations which will go towards buying food to be donated to St Vinnies for less fortunate people in the community.

"We didn't know what it was going to be like after the first year but it was such a big success we're doing it every year in the winter.

"It's a great social event, something that is really good for the community and for Woolgoogla.

Trivia will be focused on CrossFit and a fire will be lit outside the venue to keep everyone a little bit warmer and ready for toasted marshmallows.

The sleep out is being held tonight at The CrossFit Woolgoolga box on Bosworth Road, people are asked to arrive around 5pm ready to start trivia at 5.30pm.

For more information, call 0408 961 125.