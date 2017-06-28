A rock 'n' roll band with plenty of ability

THE RED HOTS: Drummer Marc, guitarist Gil Morgan, singer Renee, Scott on harmonica and bassist Rod. Absent: Ashlea on tambourine. Coffs Harbour, June 28, 2017.

IT'S GOING to be loud was the warning but the message behind The Red Hots band came out louder.

The Red Hots are an outfit of band members with various disabilities formed by Coffs Harbour Support Services.

But the band's guitarist Gil Morgan overlooked any of the band's physical and mental disabilities and instead focused on the myriad of talent they boasted.

"To me disability is a dirty word, I don't like it. We're all just humans,” Gil said.

"We should never be looking for the difference. We don't focus on disability, we focus on inclusion.”

Tucked away in the secluded Scratch and Bite Studios in Coffs industrial estate, the six-piece punched out an energetic cover of Nick Cave's Red Right Hand.

As Gil set the tempo with a bluesy bluster, singer Renee crooned over the instrumental layers added by Marc, the band's drummer, Scott on harmonica and Rod on bass as band manager Reece smiled from the couch at the front of the studio.

Marc and Scott have been a part of The Red Hots for 10 years along with Gil while bassist Rod has been playing with the band for five years.

Gil said the band had survived many line-ups for many reasons including deaths but out of all the bands he had played with, The Red Hots had fought the least.

The Red Hots recently finished filming their first music video of Justin Timberlake's Billboard chart topper Can't Stop the Feeling! which will be screened at tonight's sold-out Short Film Festival at the Jetty Theatre.

From top of the pops tunes to some of the best all time country classics, The Red Hots boast an extensive bibliography.

"The band is always looking at more songs to cover and to work on new material,” Gil said.

Renee, who comes from a theatre background and joined the band two years ago, said her favourite tracks to perform were Johnny Cash's I Walk the Line and Folsom Prison Blues.