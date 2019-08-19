A rising Power in the Sports market

Coffs Harbour Sportspower Super Warehouse have been announced as a finalist in the National Retail Awards, pictured is business owner James Reeve.

HOT on the heels of their recent Sunny's award in Coffs Harbour, local business Sportspower Super Warehouse has received a prestigious national business award nomination.

The Park Beach business has been announced as one of three finalists across the entire country in the National Retail Awards being held in Sydney next month.

Business owner James Reeve said it was a great honour.

"These awards involve some of the biggest and most dynamic retailers in the country, so for us to be held in that company is validation for the innovative projects we have put in place in the last 18 months," Mr Reeve said.

"Sportspower Super Warehouse in Coffs Harbour was one of the first businesses in the country to feature an Experience Centre which includes a trampoline and table-tennis table for customers to enjoy.

"I think we have also been recognised for being able to keep a local flavour in the business while still offering sophisticated shopping solutions and highly competitive prices.

"In a time when retail is increasingly dominated by multinationals, this shows that independent businesses still play an important part in the local economy," Mr Reeve said.

The medium retailer of the year award will be announced in September at a gala dinner at The Star in Sydney.