Menu
Login
Property

A renovation creates dream home

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

RAY WHITE SELLING AGENT BRETT FINNIE'S Property Pick of the Week is this Coffs Harbour home.

Tell us about this home:

Having undergone an extensive renovation by highly regarded local builder Tony Nolan, this home is practically as new and features quality finishes and first-class presentation throughout.

The family-friendly floor plan is set over two levels with light-filled living areas, a state-of-the-art kitchen, four bedrooms plus a home office, big secure yard, loads of garaging and a sparkling in-ground pool for those hot summer days.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

Definitely the kitchen and open-plan living area as it captures the sunny north-east aspectand forms the central hub of the home.It's perfect for families who tend to gather in the kitchen or those who like to entertain in style.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Given the location with its close proximity to beaches, Coffs Creek, Park Beach Reserve and the Jetty restaurant strip, this is sure to be popular with a broad buyer demographic. Anyone looking to secure the enviable Jetty lifestyle should inspect, as you will be hard-pressed to find a more complete package.

COFFS HARBOUR

5 Marles St

4 bed, 2 bath, 3 car

PRICE: Expressions of interest closing 3pm, Tuesday, February 13

INSPECT: Saturday Feb 3, 10-10:30am

CONTACT: Brett Finnie, Ray White Real Estate, 0429 446 634

Topics:  brett finnie coffs coast ray white coffs harbour real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Staff wanted: hospitality workers needed at resort

Staff wanted: hospitality workers needed at resort

THE management team of Bonville Golf Resort have been hard at work redeveloping the company's newly acquired tourism asset, Pacific Bay Resort.

Volunteers wanted for after school program

Volunteer teacher Carol Rowe and students Ajak, Nyapath, Fikrte, Selam and Yar.

An appeal for tutors to help students excel.

Dash cam captures dramatic police shooting in Coffs Harbour

SHOT FIRED: NSW Police said a male officer fired a shot and hit the driver's side door frame pillar when approaching a white Ford Falcon stopped during a high speed pursuit which ended in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Investigation continues into critical incident

What's on the Coffs Coast

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. A scene from the movie Sing. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

From a cinema under the stars to live music.

Local Partners

Cottage Style Home on 784Sqm block and 500m Walk to Coffs Harbour Centre

32 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $379,000

Opportunities like this don't come along very often. This three bedroom home with hardwood floors and 9ft ceilings also boasts a huge fully fenced backyard with...

Simply Irresistible!

4/30-32 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 Auction onsite...

This 3 bedroom home has everything you would need and more. From the fully tiled garage with internal access and remote control through to the fully tiled Huge...

Acreage building lot...

20 Plunkett Crescent, Boambee 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $440,000

Set in the sought after Boambee Valley, elevated to catch the breezes and hinterland views, your new semi rural building block awaits. The block is 13,280m2 (1.3ha...

Relaxing, Renovated Beach Side Retreat Just 5 Houses From The Beach

10 Merinda Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 1 2 $585,000

Everything about this beach house welcomes you. The original owner has just fully renovated the entire property so there is nothing left to do but move in. This is...

Walk to beach - a great buy!..

10 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 1 1 $479,000 ...

Privately located in stunning Sapphire Beach, just minutes from the centre of town and footsteps to swimming, surfing and fishing. Offering three bedrooms, all...

Rain forest Retreat

1909 Deervale Road, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 1 $199,900

Set in the small village of Deer Vale, this quaint, quiet property is set amidst beautiful rain forest on a 2340 m2 block. The home is an open plan design, it has...

Investment Opportunity

7/8 Lalaguli Drive, Toormina 2452

Unit 2 1 1 $249,000

Centrally located near transport and Toormina Centro, this stylish unit presents great investment potential, currently renting at $265 per week. The renovated unit...

Modern Beachside Villa in Korora

4/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $349,000

Spacious and freestanding, this 2 bedroom villa enjoys its very own 323m2 lot of land, located in the popular beachside suburb of Korora. Featuring hardwood timber...

&quot;Supersized Beach Location&quot;

88 Pacific St, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 10 $690,000-$730...

What a location, only being a street back for the beach and having the local store, café and tennis courts across the road. This huge 3 bedroom home plus granny...

25 Acres of Pure Paradise...

378 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 6 3 $880,000

Enjoy the scenic 18 minute drive from Coffs Harbour to arrive at 378 East Bank Road. A 25 acre slice of paradise perfect for anyone seeking a rural lifestyle...

Beachside Cafe looking for new operator

What a spectacular place to run a business

'Spanish castle' hidden away in Noosa hinterland

74 Foxtail Rise, Doonan Qld 4562

EVERY home may well be a castle, but this family has taken that to heart

Take a look inside Chinese billionaire's Cannonvale mansion

The Cannonvale house owned by Chinese billionaire Raymond (Peter) Wang has been listed for sale.

Chinatown developer's home goes on the market.

Reno couple takes you on walk-through of latest project

Nelson and Baden.

The couple's most recent project sold for $525,000