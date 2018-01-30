A renovation creates dream home

RAY WHITE SELLING AGENT BRETT FINNIE'S Property Pick of the Week is this Coffs Harbour home.

Tell us about this home:

Having undergone an extensive renovation by highly regarded local builder Tony Nolan, this home is practically as new and features quality finishes and first-class presentation throughout.

The family-friendly floor plan is set over two levels with light-filled living areas, a state-of-the-art kitchen, four bedrooms plus a home office, big secure yard, loads of garaging and a sparkling in-ground pool for those hot summer days.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

Definitely the kitchen and open-plan living area as it captures the sunny north-east aspectand forms the central hub of the home.It's perfect for families who tend to gather in the kitchen or those who like to entertain in style.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Given the location with its close proximity to beaches, Coffs Creek, Park Beach Reserve and the Jetty restaurant strip, this is sure to be popular with a broad buyer demographic. Anyone looking to secure the enviable Jetty lifestyle should inspect, as you will be hard-pressed to find a more complete package.

COFFS HARBOUR

5 Marles St

4 bed, 2 bath, 3 car

PRICE: Expressions of interest closing 3pm, Tuesday, February 13

INSPECT: Saturday Feb 3, 10-10:30am

CONTACT: Brett Finnie, Ray White Real Estate, 0429 446 634