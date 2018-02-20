A regal visit to the Coffs Coast

NSW Governor David Hurley and his wife Linda will be visiting the Coffs Coast this week.

NSW Governor David Hurley and his wife Linda will be visiting the Coffs Coast this week. Rob Tuckwell Photography

GOVERNOR of New South Wales, his Excellency General David Hurley AC DSC (Ret'd) and Mrs Linda Hurley will visit Coffs Harbour and Bellingen this week.

The Vice Regal couple will arrive on Thursday and depart on Sunday, once again attending the Sergeant Matthew Locke MG Charity events taking place in Bellingen on Friday and over the weekend.

"Linda and I are looking forward to travelling to this beautiful part of the Mid North Coast to meet with a range of community organisations and to participate in the 10th anniversary of the annual Sergeant Matthew Locke MG Charity Events in Bellingen," General Hurley said.

"The legacy created by the Locke family and the local community is a remarkable achievement that honours the past, celebrates the present and invests in the future, with funds being raised to support work with children in Afghanistan and Timor-Leste, assist groups that care for veterans and service personnel, and help local community groups."

The Governor was torn over his allegiances in Saturday's Charity Rugby League match.

"After 42 years in the Army I have a certain obligation, but as a fan of the underdog and local community I'm looking forward to a strong performance by the Bellingen Magpies," Governor Hurley said.

This will be the fourth year, the Vice Regal couple have participated in these events.

In Coffs Harbour, the Governor and Mrs Hurley will visit Junaa Buwa! Centre for Youth Wellbeing, The Plastic Collective while taking in the Army Band and Coffs Harbour Regional Brass Band performance at C.ex Coffs.

NSW Governor David Hurley and wife Linda visiting Woolgoolga's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in 2015. Trevor Veale

In Bellingen, the Governor will participate in the Sergeant Matthew Locke MG Invitational 3 Ball Ambrose Golf Tournament and Mrs Hurley will attend a Bellingen Public School concert and Bellingen High School workshop and concert.

They will attend the league match between Army Thunder and the Bellingen Magpies, visit the Bellingen Island Reserve, meet with the Bellingen Island Reserve Management Committee and have morning tea with the Bellingen Country Women's Association, Australian Red Cross and the Hospital Auxiliary.