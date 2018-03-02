A record number of rescues

IN a single weekend, RSPCA NSW rehomed 775 animals across the state during their special promotion with a reduced adoption fee of only $29.

A total of 28 pets were adopted from the Coffs Harbour RSPCA, clearing 88% of the shelter.

"We want to thank everyone that opened their hearts and homes to a new forever family member on the weekend, and thank you for your patience as processing times were several hours, lines were long, and on Sunday kennels were empty; and a huge thank you to our hardworking staff and volunteers that made it all happen," RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman said.

Despite reduced adoption fees of $29, all normal adoption procedures still applied, with all animals desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked and processed by behavior experts.

Adoptions were processed by trained staff to ensure every single animal found its perfect match, some taking hours and including meeting existing pets and all family members.

"The results this weekend across the country are nothing short of amazing. This is a 100% increase on a normal adoption week in February and we did it in just three days," said RSPCA NSW Executive Manager of Animal Care Services Brendon Neilly.

"The majority of adopters were already looking for a pet, but special adoption promotions like this give people that extra incentive to adopt with a rescue charity like the RSPCA, instead of shopping online or with backyard breeders.”