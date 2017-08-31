A rare offering at Moonee

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were in one of the most tightly held streets on the Coffs Coast this week.

This family home with granny flat at 10 The Corso, Moonee Beach will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

PRDnationwide selling agent Scott Stanford said there hasn't been a sale on the street in nine years, and it's easy to see why the locals don't want to leave.

"It's about as close as you can get to Moonee Beach and has stunning water views,” he said.

"It's super-versatile in its design and is about a two-minute drive to a great bunch of shops, 10 minutes to the centre of Coffs Harbour and around a 15-minute drive to Coffs Harbour's Airport.”

The home features three generously sized bedrooms, including the master with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe and a central open-plan living zone which spills onto the wrap-around deck where you can gaze over the estuary after your morning or afternoon walk to the beach.

Separate from the house is the expansive granny flat with kitchenette, open plan living and separate bedroom and bathroom.

"This home is perfect for a family looking for a sea-change in the truly beautiful location, or a savvy investor who recognises the potential rental return on the main home and granny flat combined,” Scott said.

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide online.