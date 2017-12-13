A range of activities on the Coffs Coast

Yakaty Yak at Sawtell RSL

What: Performing nationally and internationally, the band are known for their beautiful harmonies and have covered many artists and bands including The Eagles, Beach Boys, Franky Valli and The Four Seasons, Queen, Little River Band, The Beatles and more.

When: Saturday, December 30 at 8pm.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

Cost: $25 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sawtellrsl.com.au

Miracle on 34th Street

What: Lovers of classic Christmas movies are in for a treat as Screenwave presents the 70th anniversary screening of this holiday favourite. Presented in its original black and white and recently restored for the screen, the much-loved 1947 classic delves into the perennially sticky debate of whether Father Christmas truly exists. Cinematinee is a social scene for movie lovers on the Coffs Coast, a joint venture with Screenwave and the Jetty Theatre and will return in 2018 following the Screenwave International Film Festival.

Where: The Jetty Theatre.

When: Thursday, December 21 at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Cost: $10 from the Jetty Theatre, phone 66484930.

Toormina skate day

What: The public is invited to come along for a fun day of skating, creative graffiti art, hula hooping, a free barbecue and the chance to talk about what people want to see happen in the park in the future. The day will also make a celebration of the resurfacing of the skate park, which was carried out by council as the first phase of a program of upgrades. Rideable seating, a water bubbler, picnic tables and new bins are also due to be installed soon.

Where: Toormina skate park.

When: Sunday, December 17.

Uncle Tom's Jam

What: The annual event to celebrate the lives of local musicians no longer with us has come around and will see a number of bands take to the stage. The stage will be open to any musicians keen to have a play on the night with a chalkboard to be used by musicians to claim one of the 10 brackets. Full production and most instruments, including guitar amps and drums will be provided. Guest band: The Fingers.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday, December 16 starting at 7pm.

Tom Kelly. Contributed

SWIFF light box

What: Don't miss the ground-breaking free public projection art exhibition painting Coffs Harbour in projected light. The project, in collaboration with award-winning projection art collective, Illuminart, will have moving image artworks beamed onto spaces around the Jetty precinct in a free and accessible outdoor exhibition for festival goers, locals and visitors to the region. The work is a collaboration between four local artists, creating stories about the Coffs region and identity.

Where: The Jetty Theatre, Forestry building, Element Bar and South Coffs Island (the quarry site).

When: Tuesday, December 17 to Monday, December 25 from 8.30pm to late.

SWIFF light box. Contributed

5Rhythms dance

What: A creative and expressive dance practice with no choreography. The dance offers a space to drop out of the mind and into the feet.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Friday, December 22, 7-9pm.

Twilight food market

What: A family-friendly food market with a diverse multicultural cuisine and lots of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket, chair, bottle of wine or beer, and the dog

too. Eat, relax, go for a walk or swim and enjoy an evening out with family and friends.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, December 15, 5-9pm.

Uncle Jed

What: To celebrate their return, Uncle Jed will be putting on a one-off homecoming Christmas show. The Hoey crowd can expect to hear some of Uncle Jed's old originals, favourite covers and a few new ones that never left the studio.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, December 17 opening at 3pm.

Cost: $10, visit hoeymoey.com.au

Sawtell Summer session

What: It's time to get into the Christmas spirit with Lisa Hunt headlining the session line-up, supported by local Bellingen trio Louey Howell and Funkatu and Sawtell's Simon and Angus. There will be great food on offer up and down the street, activities for the kids, night shopping and festive fun.

Where: First Avenue, Sawtell.

When: Thursday, December 14 from 5pm.

Visit Facebook.com/ sawtellsummersessions