A quiet Corindi haven is pick of the week

LANGLANDS PROPERTY SELLING AGENT SHAYNE LONG'S Property Pick of the Week is this stunning Corindi home.

Shayne, tell us about this home:

This is an immaculately kept, award winning Hopwood-built, dual level home.

Awarded for the innovative use of glass and insulation, creating an internal climate so the home rarely requires artificial temperature adjustment.

The ground level consists of three large bedrooms, all with built in robes, bathroom, laundry and family room, which flows out to the low maintenance, well-kept rear yard.

The second level is open plan, with the fantastic kitchen being the centre piece for family time, or entertaining.

You will also find the king sized master bedroom, complete with ensuite and walk-in shower.

All windows of the main house are either laminated or double glazed, being fantastic for insulation and privacy. Acoustic insulation has been installed within the second level flooring, which is perfect for those wanting to escape the noises from the family or guests on the second level.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The featured stairway which delivers you to the second level, where you are met with beautiful polished mixed hardwood flooring and uninterrupted views out to the Pacific Ocean - perfect for whale watching - along with the enclosed entertaining area, which is amazing for just relaxing, barbecues or just taking in all the views.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Interested parties would range from young families - perfect for raising their family in - to the older generation wanting a quality lifestyle in the family orientated environment of Corindi Beach.

CORINDI BEACH

4 Lomandra Court

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $639,000 - $679,000

INSPECT: Saturday 17 June, 11.30am - 12.30pm

CONTACT: Shayne Long 0401 853 770