A python in the potty and a serpent spray tan

A Mt Vince resident found this coastal carpet python slithering up the pipes of her toilet. The snake was removed by Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher owner Heather Lampe.

A Mt Vince resident found this coastal carpet python slithering up the pipes of her toilet. The snake was removed by Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher owner Heather Lampe.

SHE WAS looking for a private moment in the bathroom but instead a Mt Vince resident had to confront a massive python rising out of the loo.

The 1.2m coastal carpet python was likely chasing a frog down the pipes when it found itself on the wrong side of porcelain bowl on Boxing Day, Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher owner Heather Lampe said.

When faced with the slippery toilet python, Ms Lampe said the Mt Vince resident quickly slammed down the lid and locked the door, hoping it would leave on its own.

But the next morning, she found the python was still wrapped around the bog pipes.

"Well, I've never found one, but I would be pretty scared to find a toilet snake," the experienced snake catcher said.

"It's not what you expect to see climbing out of the toilet."

A Mt Vince resident found this coastal carpet python slithering up the pipes of her toilet. The snake was removed by Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher owner Heather Lampe.

A python in the potty was not the only strange encounter Ms Lampe had that week.

On Christmas Eve, Ms Lampe rescued an East Mackay woman after a massive snake slithered around her home tanning salon.

"Out of the corner of her eye she saw something on the bench that didn't look right."

Camouflaged among the ornaments was a 1.5m coastal carpet python.

"He wanted a spray tan," Ms Lampe joked.

Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher owner Heather Lampe rescued this coastal carpet python from an East Mackay home tanning salon.

WATCH: Adorable platypus finds new home

Raunchy reptiles are startling residents

'Best defence' against pests lost as stocks runs dry

WATCH: Croc filmed swimming in harbour

The pythons, which can grow up to three metres, often found their way into homes, she said.

"They're always the ones that get into trouble," she said.

East Mackay homes were experiencing a spike in costal python visits, Ms Lampe said, as the creatures looked to snack on the local possums.

"You would be surprised how many roofs have snakes in them without anyone realising."

Ms Lampe said the pythons were mainly harmless and were really only a danger to small mammals, including puppies and kittens.

Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher owner Heather Lampe rescued this coastal carpet python from a Mt Vince home.

With snakes active in the summer season, Ms Lampe said people should be aware and respectful of the reptiles.

"Snakes are instinct driven. They will go where there's food, water, shelter and if its breeding season - where they can breed," she said.

She reminded people to stay away from snakes and to avoid bothering them.