A pub with no beer, but a town with a tower

The new tower is funded by the Federal Government.

TELSTRA's latest addition of a mobile tower at Taylors Arm means one less blackspot for the electorate of Cowper.

Telstra's 3G and 4G mobile coverage to Taylors Arm has today been improved through the Federal Government's mobile black spot program.

"This iconic destination in Taylors Arm, The Pub with No Beer, attracts tourists through its connection to one of the region's and the nation's most famous songwriters, Slim Dusty,” Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker said.

"All Australians who grew up with Slim Dusty's music would know of this place even if they'd never been here.

"Tourists, whether domestic or international, can now call their friends and family from this iconic destination and tell them about it through Telstra's network.”

Round one and two of the Federal Government's mobile black spot program will deliver almost $600 million towards improving mobile coverage in regional and remote communities.