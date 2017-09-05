A property with plenty of potential

OPTIONS: This Sandy beach property somes with a range of features.

CARDOW & PARTNERS WOOLGOOLGA SELLING AGENT MARK KILLIAN'S Property Pick of the Week is this Sandy Beach property.

Mark, tell us about the property:

This property offers a total of 21 acres with so many options.

Buy separately or together; house, hot houses and blueberries all bring an income stream now with plenty of vacant land ready to reap the rewards if you want to work Lot 5.

Note both blocks have building entitlements.

Who will be interested in buying this property?

Somebody looking for a passive investment with many options now and the chance to own more than 21 acres within five minutes drive to the surf and seven minutes to the Woolgoolga town Centre.

SANDY BEACH

Lots 4/131a & Lot 5 Johnsons Rd

PRICE: Lot 5 $660,000 and Lot 4 $860,000

INSPECT: By Appointment

CONTACT: Mark Killian, Cardown & Partners Woolgoolga, 0427 027 372