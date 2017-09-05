24°
Property

A property with plenty of potential

OPTIONS: This Sandy beach property somes with a range of features.
OPTIONS: This Sandy beach property somes with a range of features. Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

CARDOW & PARTNERS WOOLGOOLGA SELLING AGENT MARK KILLIAN'S Property Pick of the Week is this Sandy Beach property.

Mark, tell us about the property:

This property offers a total of 21 acres with so many options.

Buy separately or together; house, hot houses and blueberries all bring an income stream now with plenty of vacant land ready to reap the rewards if you want to work Lot 5.

Note both blocks have building entitlements.

Who will be interested in buying this property?

Somebody looking for a passive investment with many options now and the chance to own more than 21 acres within five minutes drive to the surf and seven minutes to the Woolgoolga town Centre.

SANDY BEACH

Lots 4/131a & Lot 5 Johnsons Rd

PRICE: Lot 5 $660,000 and Lot 4 $860,000

INSPECT: By Appointment

CONTACT: Mark Killian, Cardown & Partners Woolgoolga, 0427 027 372

Topics:  blueberries cardow & partners coffs coast real estate sandy beach

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Mates celebrate million dollar win with a couple of Crownies

Mates celebrate million dollar win with a couple of Crownies

HOW else would you expect a couple of mates at Urunga to celebrate a $1.6 million lottery win.

Face to face with gentle giants

Swimming with humpback whales.

Three humpback whales swim up to divers.

The future of our city is in your hands

Chris Hanger - Executive Director, Infrastructure and Networks from the Department of Premier & Cabinet will speak at C.ex Coffs on Wednesday, September 13 from 7am to 9am.

How Coffs Harbour can share in greater State Government funding?

Building a wildlife hospital on the Coffs Coast

CHART are hoping to raise $4 million by 2020 to establish a wildlife hospital on the Coffs Coast.

A campaign to establish a wildlife hospital is ramping up.

Local Partners