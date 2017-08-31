A positive message

TEAM EFFORT: Fiona Tobin and Teresa Fowler are competing in The Butterfly Effect crossfit competition.

TWO ladies have been busy in the gym training for an upcoming competition promoting positive body image and helping women embrace their body and strength.

Teresa Fowler and Fiona Tobin are competing in The ButterFly Effect CrossFit competition which is women's only pairs.

The ladies have been busy at the newly opened Daybreak Functional Fitness in the industrial estate in Woolgoolga and are excited to promote the positive message to women.

"It's for women regarding mental health and women in gyms promoting body image. You can work out regardless of what you look like and how fit you are,” Fiona said.

"We entered because it was an all female competition, there probably always is that stigma of men in gyms and women feeling uncomfortable.

"In the CrossFit world, I don't actually think that happens. You're so focused on yourself you forget about what the next persons doing.

"It's all about you and how you can make yourself better while having fun.

One particular workout will require the ladies to lift as heavy as they can to equal a combined total weight with the maximum weight between the pairs coming out on top.

"We are doing the same thing as the guys, we're not in a women's only gym, we can come together and we have advantages over the guys at times too,” Teresa said.

The ladies are competing to have fun and raise awareness today at Ashmore.