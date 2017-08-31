21°
News

A positive message

TEAM EFFORT: Fiona Tobin and Teresa Fowler are competing in The Butterfly Effect crossfit competition.
TEAM EFFORT: Fiona Tobin and Teresa Fowler are competing in The Butterfly Effect crossfit competition. Rachel Vercoe

TWO ladies have been busy in the gym training for an upcoming competition promoting positive body image and helping women embrace their body and strength.

Teresa Fowler and Fiona Tobin are competing in The ButterFly Effect CrossFit competition which is women's only pairs.

The ladies have been busy at the newly opened Daybreak Functional Fitness in the industrial estate in Woolgoolga and are excited to promote the positive message to women.

"It's for women regarding mental health and women in gyms promoting body image. You can work out regardless of what you look like and how fit you are,” Fiona said.

"We entered because it was an all female competition, there probably always is that stigma of men in gyms and women feeling uncomfortable.

"In the CrossFit world, I don't actually think that happens. You're so focused on yourself you forget about what the next persons doing.

"It's all about you and how you can make yourself better while having fun.

One particular workout will require the ladies to lift as heavy as they can to equal a combined total weight with the maximum weight between the pairs coming out on top.

"We are doing the same thing as the guys, we're not in a women's only gym, we can come together and we have advantages over the guys at times too,” Teresa said.

The ladies are competing to have fun and raise awareness today at Ashmore.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Centre offers new way of disposing household waste

Centre offers new way of disposing household waste

A new way to dispose of problem household waste is now available for residents.

Firefighters work to prevent diesel spilling into river

TRUCK ROLLOVER: Emergency services were called to a single truck rollover at Macksville in the early hours of the morning. August 31, 2017.

Another truck has crashed on a "very notorious' stretch highway

Keeping natives safe

KEEP ME SAFE: Coffs Coast is home to 35 threatened species and home to one of only 12 significant koala populations in NSW.

Do you know what your dog or cat got up to last night?

Police and forensics on site after 'screaming' reported

Police and forensics are on scene at a house in Fiddaman Road.

Possible assault at Fiddaman Road.

Local Partners