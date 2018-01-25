Menu
A picturesque backyard

Early morning at Coffs Harbour.
Early morning at Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale
Rachel Vercoe
FROM the beach to the bush and everything in between, the Coffs Coast offers stunning landscapes for professional and budding photographers.

Whether you're an early riser who enjoys sunrises or prefer a natural subject such as a kangaroo, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Chief Photographer at the Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale captured these photographs of a pastel coloured sky and ocean at Gallows Beach this morning.

Every Monday at 5.30pm, The Coffs Coast Advocate put out a Facebook cover image call out where you have the chance to share your shots of our beautiful coast, wildlife and hinterland.

With predicted possible showers hitting the Coffs Coast over the weekend, be on the lookout for dramatic sunrises and sunsets as they light up a cloud covered sky.

