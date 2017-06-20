A performance to behold

KNOWN for her exuberant performance style and her enthusiasm about music of all styles, Mei Wei Lim will take to the stage with the Bellingen Youth Orchestra.

They will present an exciting program of music which will include the first movement of one of the most popular Piano Concertos of all time, Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.2 or "Rach 2” as it's known in cooler circles.

Mei Wei Lim is a graduate of The Royal Academy of Music, London, where she studied piano, piano accompaniment and flute. After extensive travel, she now calls Repton home.

Mei is an accompanist at Bellingen High School, director of jazz choir Swingfonia and of Raleigh public school choir and musical director of Carols Urunga.

She is thrilled to be performing the first movement of Rachmaninoff's piano concerto no. 2 with the Bellingen Youth Orchestra.

The idea came up in conversation between Ann Phelan and Mei five years ago.

They studied the score and put the idea on a back-burner as the orchestra was not at that time capable of tackling such a complex orchestral score.

Earlier this year, Ann revisited the idea as the youth orchestra is now of the calibre that the Rachmaninoff demands.

"The rich harmonies, the heart-wrenching beautiful main theme and the tone colours required of the piano make it a pleasure to play,” Mei said.

Mei will be accompanying former concertmaster of the BYO, violinist Lachlan Wilkins with a selection of violin show-pieces, hand-picked by Lachlan to move the audience to tears and delight.

Bellingen Youth Orchestra has delighted audiences with many concerts during the past nine years, a highlight being an annual concert with world renowned pianist, and patron, David Helfgott,

Two concerts, 2pm and 7pm June 24 at Bellingen High School.

Seating is unreserved. If there is a full house children will be asked to sit on mats at the front of the venue so that all ticketed adults have a seat to sit on.