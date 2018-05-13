Woman kicked off plane for ‘body odour’

The woman was kicked off the plane after an argument with another passenger and says she was told her boy odour was to blame.

A Nigerian woman is taking United Airlines to court, alleging the carrier racially discriminated against her in removing her from a flight at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport after a fellow passenger complained she had a "pungent" odour.

On May 11, Queen Obioma filed a federal discrimination suit in Texas, stating that she and her children were wrongfully kicked off a flight headed to San Francisco on March 4, 2016, the second leg of a three-flight trip from Lagos, Nigeria, to Ontario, Canada, where her kids attend school, according to Fox News.

According to the lawsuit, Ms Obioma boarded the plane and found a while male passenger sitting in her assigned business class seat, from which he refused to move. When a flight attendant failed to resolve the conflict as the man continued to refuse to move to his own assigned seat, Ms Obioma agreed to take his spot.

Ms Obioma went to the rest room before takeoff and returned to find the man blocking her from accessing the seat for several minutes. The mother then alleges that a United staffer, identified as Russel H., instructed her to step off the plane, where she was informed by another United agent that the pilot requested that she exit as the man causing trouble complained that she was "pungent" and did not feel comfortable flying with her.

Shaken, Ms Obioma had her children removed from the flight as well, and the family made their connection five hours later. A frequent flyer member of United's Star Alliance program, Ms Obioma says the airline discriminated against her because she is black, African and Nigerian.

United returned Fox News' request for comment with the following statement:

"We have not yet been served with this suit and due to the pending litigation involved in this matter, we're unable to provide further comment," a spokesman for the airline said, in a emailed statement.

Ms Obioma is seeking punitive damages and legal fees.

This article was originally published by Fox News and is republished with permission.