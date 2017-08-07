A partnership for our future health

NONE of us are getting any younger.

With our ageing population on the Coffs Coast we will see an increased demand placed on all health support services including Allied Health, to continue living well and independently.

One local partnership is addressing the issue. Southern Cross University, Allied Health Service provider HealthStrong and Sawtell Catholic Care of the Aged have teamed up to provide on the job placements for occupational therapy students.

Two SCU Tweed campus fourth year OT students, Ruby and Alicia, are in their final placement at Mater Christi Aged Care Facility under the supervision of HealthStrong team leader and occupational therapist Charlotte Rodgers.

Ruby and Alicia will spend 10 weeks in Mater Christi to hone their skills.

"We are so lucky to be working here in Coffs Harbour; everyone has welcomed us,” Ruby said.

"The residents at Mater Christi have been wonderfully friendly to us. They are such a happy group of people with so many stories to share,” Alicia said.

Dr Marie Hutchinson, Associate Professor in the School of Health and Human Sciences at SCU said this is possibly the first placement of Southern Cross OT students within Coffs Harbour.

"We will be building our new Allied Health Hub soon in Coffs Harbour and this partnership with Mater Christi and HealthStrong is the first of many we plan to roll out with businesses, as we train more students to meet our growing health needs.”

SCU and Sawtell Catholic Care of the Aged (which incorporates Mater Christi Residential Aged Care and Marian Grove Independent Living Village) have been working closely on a number of projects.

There are currently 13 Bachelor of Nursing undergraduates working at Mater Christi and two students are about to commence placement doing research in trips and falls.