A pampered life

PETS are a major part of people's lives and a recent survey has found Australians are willing to go to extremes to keep them happy.

A PETstock online survey of more than 800 Australian dog and cat owners has found Australians are spending more than ever on their pets from bringing them on holidays and pampering them with iPads and birthday cakes.

The survey also found 58 per cent of owners purchase Christmas treats for their pets and 44 per cent would consider purchasing an airfare to take their pet on holiday.

PETstock Chief Executive Officer Shane Young said animals are increasingly being treated as any other member of the family and in some cases, even better.

"Pets are now being included in important family milestones including Christmas, Easter, weddings and even have their own birthday celebrations,” he said.

"Twenty-seven per cent of owners said their furry-friend has had their own pet birthday cake, 21 per cent provide pet-friendly chocolate at Easter and 60 per cent of owners would consider including their pet in their wedding ceremony.

"People are increasingly including their pets in everyday life, taking them to restaurants (25 per cent), including them in family portraits (23 per cent), and booking flights to take them on holidays (4 per cent).

"When asked about technology, 55 per cent of owners said they would consider installing a pet cam.”