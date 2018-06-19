A nod of thanks to selfless volunteers

THANK YOU: Mayor Denise Knight acknowledges the work of local volunteers and shares a cuppa Jeff Otto, Barry Mannall, Bob Everitt, Bronwyn Burstle and Julie Avery at a recent thank-you ceremony.

THANK YOU: Mayor Denise Knight acknowledges the work of local volunteers and shares a cuppa Jeff Otto, Barry Mannall, Bob Everitt, Bronwyn Burstle and Julie Avery at a recent thank-you ceremony. Trevor Veale

IT WAS a memorable moment for many of the unsung heroes that form the small army of volunteers who help keep the city's community facilities operating, or offer their time and expertise on advisory groups.

These local legends were thanked personally by the mayor, councillor Denise Knight, at a ceremony at the Cavanbah Centre.

"I'm humbled every time I come across the many, many selfless heroes behind the sports, community and cultural facilities that we often take for granted,” Cr Knight said.

"I never cease to be amazed when I find out just how many hours of their lives people are happy to give up. In some cases, when you add it up, it's literally years.

"So I'm delighted to have this opportunity to say thank you personally to the people who do so much for the whole Coffs Harbour community.”

At the event, the mayor and Steve McGrath, the council's general manager, presented plaques to representatives from:

Ayrshire Park Management Committee, Cavanbah Centre and Community Village, Coramba Community Hall Facility Management Committee, Eastern Dorrigo Showground and Community Hall Facility Management Committee, Jetty Memorial Theatre, Lowanna Community Hall Management Committee, Lower Bucca Community Hall Management Committee , Nana Glen Sport, Recreation and Equestrian Centre Facility Management Committee, Sportz Central Advisory Committee, Toormina Community Centre Facility Management Committee and Woolgoolga Community Hall Management Committee.

A Community Service Award to mark 15 years of service to the Sportz Central Advisory Committee was also presented to Bronwyn Bursle.