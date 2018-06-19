Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THANK YOU: Mayor Denise Knight acknowledges the work of local volunteers and shares a cuppa Jeff Otto, Barry Mannall, Bob Everitt, Bronwyn Burstle and Julie Avery at a recent thank-you ceremony.
THANK YOU: Mayor Denise Knight acknowledges the work of local volunteers and shares a cuppa Jeff Otto, Barry Mannall, Bob Everitt, Bronwyn Burstle and Julie Avery at a recent thank-you ceremony. Trevor Veale
Community

A nod of thanks to selfless volunteers

19th Jun 2018 4:00 AM

IT WAS a memorable moment for many of the unsung heroes that form the small army of volunteers who help keep the city's community facilities operating, or offer their time and expertise on advisory groups.

These local legends were thanked personally by the mayor, councillor Denise Knight, at a ceremony at the Cavanbah Centre.

"I'm humbled every time I come across the many, many selfless heroes behind the sports, community and cultural facilities that we often take for granted,” Cr Knight said.

"I never cease to be amazed when I find out just how many hours of their lives people are happy to give up. In some cases, when you add it up, it's literally years.

"So I'm delighted to have this opportunity to say thank you personally to the people who do so much for the whole Coffs Harbour community.”

At the event, the mayor and Steve McGrath, the council's general manager, presented plaques to representatives from:

Ayrshire Park Management Committee, Cavanbah Centre and Community Village, Coramba Community Hall Facility Management Committee, Eastern Dorrigo Showground and Community Hall Facility Management Committee, Jetty Memorial Theatre, Lowanna Community Hall Management Committee, Lower Bucca Community Hall Management Committee , Nana Glen Sport, Recreation and Equestrian Centre Facility Management Committee, Sportz Central Advisory Committee, Toormina Community Centre Facility Management Committee and Woolgoolga Community Hall Management Committee.

A Community Service Award to mark 15 years of service to the Sportz Central Advisory Committee was also presented to Bronwyn Bursle.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs' cheapest fuel? We've got you covered

    Coffs' cheapest fuel? We've got you covered

    News In trying to drive change, here's the best places to fill up today.

    • 19th Jun 2018 6:00 AM
    Ratepayers should have had a say on civic centre plan

    Ratepayers should have had a say on civic centre plan

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    • 19th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    Amazon launches free two day delivery for regions

    Amazon launches free two day delivery for regions

    Smarter Shopping Need something delivered before the weekend?

    Firefighters to stage strike action

    premium_icon Firefighters to stage strike action

    News Pay dispute escalates to industrial action for Fire and Rescue crews

    Local Partners