Celebrate the winter solstice with a family fun day.
Community

A night out for the family

Rachel Vercoe
by
2nd Apr 2019 10:00 AM

GATHER your friends and family, save the date and prepare to celebrate the shortest day of the year with fun.

This year will mark the third annual Winter Solstice Festival held at Boambee East with workshops, a lantern parade, food stalls, entertainment, a bonfire and more in planning.

"The program is coming together quite nicely with Seeham Castle from Newcastle returning this year," Winter Solstice Festival management committee member Margaret Bridgman said.

They will be conducting chain mail workshops as well as bring a Nordic theme to the celebrations.

"This year we will also welcome other cultures who will add a truly international flavour to our acknowledgement of the solstice event.

Bring chairs, blankets and have a fun evening out with the family. You'll be entertained at the free event with a lantern parade including local primary schools, Celtic music, drumming and more.

The festival this year will be held a week after the official solstice date.

It will take place at the Boambee East Community Centre on Saturday, June 29 from 2pm to 8pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

